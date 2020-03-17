Local businesses find creative ways to stay afloat, keep public safe from coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Businesses in San Antonio and across the nation are making changes to their normal routines in an attempt to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in seven years, Tina Kent is making major changes at The Bread Box, a North Side restaurant she and her husband have owned for seven years.

It’s not uncommon to see 20-30 customers enjoying their food in the dining room, but on Monday the restaurant was empty.

“Right now we’re trying to make a human decision that’s not about profit, not about money,” Kent said. “Everything is going to be curbside carry out or delivery.”

One customer who learned about the protocols at the door liked the new options.

“I appreciate their respect for the situation and help of the community," the customer said.

The Bread Box is also ensuring inventory doesn’t go to waste by selling groceries right out of the fridge.

Another restaurant, Smoke Shack on Broadway, is also planning to begin curbside service Tuesday, said owner Chris Conger.

Some changes were already in place Monday.

“All of our condiments, pickles, onions, (are prepackaged).There’s no communal area where everyone’s just digging into something,” Conger said.

As social distancing recommendations continue to increase, local business owners are hoping to stay ahead of the curve.

“What is it that we can do to be progressive, helpful and hopeful?” Kent asked.

