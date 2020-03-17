Padre Island National Seashore still open amid coronavirus pandemic

PADRE ISLAND – Fresh air is available in spades at Padre Island National Seashore and officials announced Tuesday that the seashore is still open.

Across the country, there are many people who are feeling the effects of safety protocols put into place due to COVID-19.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

There are many resources and tools available for those who have had to self-quarantine and others who have been affected by mandates on gatherings that limit the number of people who can come together in a single space.

While the interior spaces are closed “the Great Outdoors are still open” officials with Padre Island National Seashore said in a Facebook post.

“We have closed the Visitor Center to help prevent the spread of germs. As well, ALL interpretive programming has been canceled until further notice,” officials said.

The restrooms will remain open at PINS. Anyone with questions in regard to the seashore is asked to call 361-949-8068.

