San Marcos mayor issues new order that prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The mayor of San Marcos has issued a new order that prohibits public or private community gatherings of 10 people or more amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson’s order also means that common dining areas at food establishments, as well as bars, will be closed until April 1.

PREVIOUSLY: State of Disaster declared in Hays County after first presumptive positive COVID-19 case confirmed

The city said order does not apply to the following facilities:

critical infrastructure, including airport facilities and operations, transit and transit facilities;

government buildings providing essential services;

schools or institutions of higher learning;

grocery stores and pharmacies; and

·hospitals and medical offices and facilities.

Officials said the order is effective as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will be reevaluated on April 1 by leaders.

“Food establishments are ordered to take measures to reduce occupancy levels to ensure that no more than 10 people occupy the same space or dining room at the same time, and are encouraged to provide take-away or no-contact delivery food service designed to limit exposure between individuals,” the city said in a news release.

“The holder of a mixed beverage permit for on-premise consumption, commonly known as a bar, is ordered to close common bar spaces open to the public and is prohibited from allowing consumption on the bar premises until April 1, 2020,” the release continued.

Hughson said the decision to issue the 15-day order stemmed from newly revised guidelines enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“San Marcos is coordinating and collaborating with the Hays County Health Department, which is following the guidelines and protocols from The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which were adjusted again early today,” Hughson said in a statement. “This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation. We are diligently working with our local, regional and state partners to enact decisions that make the most sense and help protect the public.”

Hughson said critical city infrastructure, such as communications, emergency services, transportation system and water and wastewater systems will continue to operate.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

The city has released a frequently asked questions document for the public, which you can access by clicking here.

Read the order below:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: