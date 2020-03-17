Watch Live: Coronavirus Task Force holds press briefing with latest on COVID-19
WASHINGTON, DC – The National Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with updates on COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.
