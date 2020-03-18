Coronavirus concerns affect $250M truck plant groundbreaking

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic have pushed back the groundbreaking for Navistar International Corp.’s planned truck assembly facility in South San Antonio.

Officials had planned to celebrate the start of that project of March.

Navistar International Corporation said last year it had planned to invest more than $250 million and the new facility will create approximately 600 jobs for the area.

That's been pushed back until May as fears about the spread of COVID-19 have affected most industries.

“Navistar leadership postponed their groundbreaking,” San Antonio Economic Development Foundation President and CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera said, noting that the project is still a go and work is progressing.

