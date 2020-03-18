KSAT12 GMSA News at 6 a.m., March 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to announce further changes to operating procedures to limit exposure but still maintain services for residents.

A man who sped off from a fire station and crashed into two utility poles in the Medical Center has been hospitalized.

San Antonio officials reported Tuesday night that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County has gone up to 11.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.