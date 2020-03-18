Man crashes into back yard while allegedly driving at high rate of speed

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was hospitalized after he crashed into a stone wall in a neighborhood on the far North Side.

The man was driving at a high rate of speed when he wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Encino Rio and Encino Pass, according to San Antonio police.

The car ended up in the back yard of a home.

The driver was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

