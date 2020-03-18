SAPD: Man fatally struck by SUV while crossing street

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street on the West Side.

The man was struck after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Ingram Road, San Antonio police said.

He was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV, according to police.

The driver of that SUV stopped to render aid. There’s no indication of alcohol involved, police said.

The man died at the scene. He has not been identified by authorities.