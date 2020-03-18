SAQ: What ‘flattening the curve’ of coronavirus means and how it works
Effort is meant to prevent overwhelming health care system
SAN ANTONIO – By now, you’ve probably heard the term “flattening the curve” often when it comes to the new coronavirus.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been growing larger every day, and the rate at which it’s growing has health experts concerned. If the trend continues this way, the United States could overwhelm the health care industry’s ability to care for infected individuals.
In Italy, where the virus ran rampant over the past few weeks, doctors have been unable to give patients proper care, forcing tough decisions on how to use vital medical supplies and equipment to help treat those who are afflicted.
If enough people in Texas got sick, capacity would become an urgent crisis.
Texas hospitals don’t have enough beds for coronavirus patients if too many people get sick at once
An overwhelmed health care system would lead to preventable deaths and could wipe out larger portions of vulnerable populations, like the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.
But this worst-case scenario can be prevented through social distancing, which means keeping people away from each other to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
By closing schools and restricting public events and large gatherings, the virus will spread much slower.
Though slowing the spread of the virus extends its time, it would prevent flooding the health care system, which is a more urgent concern. By preventing hospitals from running out of beds, and freeing up supplies, more infected people can get treated and make a full recovery from COVID-19.
See more SAQs related to coronavirus here.
KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- Here’s what we know about the 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- These SA restaurants, bars, chains are closing their dining rooms due to coronavirus
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- The latest: What you should know about coronavirus cases in San Antonio
- Here’s why H-E-B is not having a senior shopping hour
- These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus
- Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus
- What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus
- San Antonio malls, retailers change hours to slow spread of coronavirus
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.