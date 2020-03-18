Texas’ second coronavirus-related death in Tarrant County was senior adult, public health officials say

TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS – A senior adult who died Sunday in Tarrant County has tested positive for COVID-19, making it Texas’ second coronavirus-related death, according to Tarrant County Public Health officials.

Officials said the person was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Officials did not release the age of the individual, nor did they say if the case was travel-related.

Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday that the county had five positive cases of COVID-19.

Tarrant County is about 270 miles north of San Antonio.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.