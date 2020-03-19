KSAT12 GMSA News at 6 a.m., March 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County has gone up to 25.

You can now order alcohol to be delivered with your food when you order from Texas restaurants, according to a new waiver from Gov. Greg Abbott.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a new emergency declaration, ordering bars and restaurant dining rooms to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

