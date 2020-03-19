KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Mar. 19

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

State and local leaders announces new restrictions for crowds, restaurants, bars, gyms, and schools

South San ISD provided Chromebooks to students switching to at-home learning

Spectrum is offering free WiFi for households with K-12 and college students

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.