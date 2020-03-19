80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

80ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Mar. 19

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • State and local leaders announces new restrictions for crowds, restaurants, bars, gyms, and schools
  • South San ISD provided Chromebooks to students switching to at-home learning
  • Spectrum is offering free WiFi for households with K-12 and college students

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: