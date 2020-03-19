San Antonio OB/GYN tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio physician has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Northeast OB/GYN Associates posted a letter on its Facebook page Thursday stating that a physician tested positive within the last 24 hours. The illness is related to recent travel, the letter stated. The doctor is isolated at home and is said to be doing well.

“We have traced her patient contact and have already reached out to those who may have been affected,” the notice stated.

Other physicians and staff who were in contact with the doctor are self-quarantining at home, according to the notice.

Northeast OB/GYN Associates has six locations around the San Antonio area and the statement didn’t say at which location or locations the doctor practices.

This is at least the fourth health care worker diagnosed with COVID-19 in San Antonio this week.

On Sunday, University Health System said a medical resident had tested positive after traveling. Wednesday, UHS said a University Hospital nurse and a second resident physician also tested positive following travel exposure.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio, including six cases that were contracted through community transmission, health officials said. It isn’t clear whether this physician’s case is included in the county’s total.

