KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Mar. 20

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Three more JBSA personnel have tested positive for COVID-19
  • Archbishop Gustavo Siller has announced an employee at St. Luke Catholic Church tested positive for the coronavirus
  • Northside ISD & South San ISD have agreed to pay all employees while schools are closed

