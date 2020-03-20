KSAT12 News at 5, Friday, Mar. 20
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- Three more JBSA personnel have tested positive for COVID-19
- Archbishop Gustavo Siller has announced an employee at St. Luke Catholic Church tested positive for the coronavirus
- Northside ISD & South San ISD have agreed to pay all employees while schools are closed
