La Cantera Resort & Spa cuts luxury services due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa — a luxury destination for both locals and tourists — has announced it will scale back operations due to the novel coronavirus.

The resort announced Friday that will temporarily close its spa, pool, recreation areas, golf courses and eateries. They will be closed until further notice.

The decision was made as COVID-19 and the promotion of social distancing has disrupted businesses throughout San Antonio, Texas and the nation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed us all in unprecedented times of uncertainty, fear and caution," John Spomer, vice president and managing director, said in a news release. “We must all conduct ourselves with the utmost respect for one another and take whatever measures we can to ensure the safety of our associates, their families, guests and our community.”

Existing reservations will be canceled without penalties or fees through May 1, according to the release.

During a City Council meeting Thursday, Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez said area hotels are reporting about 10% occupancy due to the virus.

Several hotels in the area are weighing if they should suspend operations, she said.

This week, Mokara Hotel & Spa, located on the San Antonio River Walk, said it will be consolidating operations with Omni La Mansion del Rio.

Under emergency declarations issued by San Antonio and Bexar County call for the closure of bars, gyms, theaters and dine-in restaurants. Read more about the declarations here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

