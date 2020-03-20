79ºF

Local church holding ‘drive-in’ services

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist

After Governor Abbott prohibited gatherings of 10 or more, leaders at Gateway Fellowship Church came up with a creative way to hold services on Sunday while keeping attendees safe.

They turned their parking lot into a massive drive-in theater! Starting this Sunday, services will be held on the church’s roof. Members will then drive up and must stay in their cars, but can listen to the service by tuning into a special FM station on their car radio.

Church leaders say the services will be around 40 minutes and also streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and on the church’s website.

