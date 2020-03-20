New dates announced for Fiesta Cornyation
Fiesta events moved to November
SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this month the Fiesta Commission announced Fiesta 2020 would be moved to Nov. 5-15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While some events are canceling, the popular Cornyation show has announced new dates.
Battle of Flowers still a go for 2020, officials say.
Shows this year will be on Nov. 10-12 at Empire Theatre.
So far the biggest event to cancel this year is Oyster Bake.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
