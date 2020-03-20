New dates announced for Fiesta Cornyation

SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this month the Fiesta Commission announced Fiesta 2020 would be moved to Nov. 5-15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some events are canceling, the popular Cornyation show has announced new dates.

Battle of Flowers still a go for 2020, officials say.

Shows this year will be on Nov. 10-12 at Empire Theatre.

So far the biggest event to cancel this year is Oyster Bake.

