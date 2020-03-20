Society of St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations during coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Texas says it has seen a spike in the demand for goods during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The faith-based society said they are requesting donations for a variety of items, such as cleaning supplies and clothing, as they anticipate the need to continue.

The organization will remain open, it said, and staff can deliver food to homes when needed.

