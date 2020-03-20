Society of St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations during coronavirus pandemic
Faith-based society will remain open
SAN ANTONIO – St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Texas says it has seen a spike in the demand for goods during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The faith-based society said they are requesting donations for a variety of items, such as cleaning supplies and clothing, as they anticipate the need to continue.
The organization will remain open, it said, and staff can deliver food to homes when needed.
How to help the sick, the hungry, others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic
To learn more about how to donate, click here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
