‘This was a straight homicide,’ South Side motel guest says after shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting at a South Side motel.

San Antonio police say the suspect, herself, placed the 911 call around 3 a.m. Friday, drawing officers to the Camino Real Motel, located in the 600 block of E. Bonner Ave.

They later identified her as Dacey Alvarez, 21.

Police ID woman accused of fatally shooting man in San Antonio motel room

Inside her room, police said they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

They took Alvarez into custody on a charge of murder.

Dacey Alvarez, 21, is accused of murder. (KSAT)

“They handcuffed her but, basically, I didn’t see anything. I didn’t see no blood, nothing like that,” said Lorraine Perez, who was staying in another room a few doors down.

Perez said she had just stepped out of the shower and was about to watch a movie with her boyfriend when they heard two loud gunshots.

“I told my boyfriend, I said, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I said, ‘Ray, duck down!,” Perez said. “This was a straight homicide.”

2 suspects indicted on capital murder charge in death of off-duty SAISD officer

As of late Friday morning, the medical examiner’s office was still working to notify the victim’s family. They said he was 54 years old.

Police are questioning Alvarez to learn more about what led to the shooting.