Amazon is temporarily prioritizing shipments for certain products
SAN ANTONIO – Retail giant Amazon announced Tuesday that certain shipments will be prioritized in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company made the decision to “temporarily prioritize household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products,” according to the Amazon blog.
This does not mean deliveries of other items will be put on hold. Customers can still expect orders to be fulfilled and “can continue to buy any in-stock product in our store, and we will continue to deliver them,” the blog post said.
Amazon hiring for 1,000+ full-time, work-from-home jobs
Amazon officials are asking for the public’s help to expedite the shipping process by choosing the no-rush shipping option to help consolidate orders which will, in turn, allow drivers to make fewer stops and serve customers with critical needs first.
As supplies of certain products like hand sanitizer plummeted, the retailer is also “working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products.”
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders
The blog post states that tens of thousands of items have been blocked or removed in accordance with Amazon’s fair pricing policy.
Amazon has not indicated when the temporary prioritization of shipments will be lifted.
“We believe our role serving customers and the community during this time is a critical one, and we want to make sure our customers can get the items they need, when they need them,” the blog said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.