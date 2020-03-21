Burglars steal food, money from North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – As news of the coronavirus has caused fear, Gerardo Deanda wanted to bring some positivity to his restaurant, so he posted a sign at the front door that reads, “Viruses are contagious, so is panic, fear, hysteria, support, love, kindness. Let’s choose wisely San Antonio.”

The sign didn’t stop two people from breaking into his restaurant, Toro Kitchen and Bar, on Monday morning.

“Somebody to see that sign and to still want to break in was just amazing,” Deanda said.

He said the burglars took money and food.

“When I went inside, I saw that there was a cash register over here by the bar, just all, you know, torn up. And then I saw the wine cellar room open,” Deanda said.

Due to the coronavirus, city officials announced restaurants would be limited to carryout orders and deliveries.

“We’re just doing what we can to stay afloat and keep a positive mindset,” Deanda said.

He said he’s made several adjustments to keep from having to cut his staff.

“We’re going to do everything that we can,” Deanda said.

The restaurant will stay open with curbside and delivery options.

San Antonio police said officers will continue to patrol their service areas and take appropriate action. They said if anyone sees any type of crime being committed, call 911.