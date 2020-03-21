Fayette County reports first coronavirus case

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – A man in his 60s if the first person to contract the coronavirus in Fayette County, the Fayette County Record reported Friday.

The man is quarantined in his home and is not believed to be very ill.

The man is believed to have gotten infected through contact with another person outside the county, the report said.

It doesn't appear the man has had a lot of contact with residents in Fayette County, the report said.

