SA Food Bank assistance requests reach levels that could not be imagined, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank said its requests for food assistance had reached levels that could not be imagined due to the coronavirus pandemic impact.

Officials said they are sending out more than $500,000 in food every day into the community, and it’s still not enough.

The food bank sent KSAT the following statement:

“We have moved to mobile, grab and go distributions only, to keep volunteers and staff as safe as possible as we meet the need. Seniors and kids are our main target, along with all the newly unemployed who may have never experienced life without a paycheck.”

People who want to donate to the food bank can do so at https://safoodbank.org/.

