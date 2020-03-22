KSAT12 GMSA at 8, March 22, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at JBSA bringing the number up to eleven people. Officials say these cases are not in relation to the cruise ship evacuees being quarantined at Lackland.

There is a new drive- thru testing site available at Freeman Coliseum. People are required to have a doctor’s order in order to be tested.

University Hospital officials announced they will be limiting visitors to only those who are necessary for patient care. Those visitors must have at least 14 years or older and undergo a screening to enter.

And, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference today where he is expected to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

