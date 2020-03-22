KSAT12 News Nightbeat, March 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Four additional people at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland have tested positive for COVID-19, bring the total to 11 confirmed cases on base.

Local bars forced to close amid the Coronavirus outbreak, leaving employees with an uncertain future.

And, how removing bus fares for riders is all apart of Via’s plan to help encourage social distancing.

