Atascosa County reports first 2 coronavirus cases

Atascosa County on Sunday reported two of its residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first two COVID-19 cases in the county.

Atascosa County officials confirmed the diagnosis in a news release on Sunday, but did not divulge how the residents contracted the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Atascosa County officials in identifying any close contacts of the patient while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed, according to the news release.

First COVID-19 death reported in San Antonio

Both of the patients are experiencing mild symptoms and are isolated at home, according to the news release.

The patients visited Walgreens Pharmacy located at 2070 W. Oaklawn Road in Pleasanton on Tuesday, March 17th between 2-4 p.m. and Friday, March 20th between 2-4 p.m.

While officials believe the risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, anyone who was at the pharmacy at the same time is urged to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus, including a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: