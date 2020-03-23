No gym? A video guide to working out at home
SAN ANTONIO – So your gym is closed, you’re stuck at home but want to get a workout in.
You can still stay/get in shape from the comfort of your home without any weights or machines.
Here are a few exercises that have been around for a long time and are still a good way of getting fit these days.
Push-ups
Push-ups can be a great way to work on your chest and triceps. If you want a more intense push-up, try widening your arms to workout your back.
Sit-ups
Sit-ups may sound like a pain, but it’s a good way to build your core strength and help strengthen your lower back.
Jumping Jacks
Jumping Jacks are essential for any workout and are great for cardio exercise. Jumping Jacks speed up your heart rate and can help with weight loss and prevent high blood pressure.
Squats
Squats are one of the best workouts to help shape and define your legs.
Stretching
Stretching helps with blood flow and muscular coordination. And the best part about stretching is that you can stretch anywhere, anytime.
So, if you’re stuck at home, don’t feel like you have to be a couch potato. You can still get up and move.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
