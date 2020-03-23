No gym? A video guide to working out at home

SAN ANTONIO – So your gym is closed, you’re stuck at home but want to get a workout in.

You can still stay/get in shape from the comfort of your home without any weights or machines.

Here are a few exercises that have been around for a long time and are still a good way of getting fit these days.

Push-ups

Push-ups can be a great way to work on your chest and triceps. If you want a more intense push-up, try widening your arms to workout your back.

Sit Ups (KSAT)

Sit-ups

Sit-ups may sound like a pain, but it’s a good way to build your core strength and help strengthen your lower back.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jacks are essential for any workout and are great for cardio exercise. Jumping Jacks speed up your heart rate and can help with weight loss and prevent high blood pressure.

Squats (KSAT)

Squats

Squats are one of the best workouts to help shape and define your legs.

Stretching

Stretching helps with blood flow and muscular coordination. And the best part about stretching is that you can stretch anywhere, anytime.

So, if you’re stuck at home, don’t feel like you have to be a couch potato. You can still get up and move.

