WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate to vote on economic rescue package Monday
WASHINGTON – Top Trump administration officials and congressional leaders are to resume talks Monday after working through the night on the massive $2 trillion economic rescue plan.
A livestream of the Senate vote related to the stimulus bill due to the effects of the novel coronavirus is expected to begin at 11 a.m. If there is not a livestream currently available on this page, check back at a later time.
Democrats had derailed the plan Sunday night, arguing it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers.
Hill talks continue as Trump appears to waffle on shutdown
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin exited the Capitol just before midnight, struck an optimistic note: “We’re very close," he said, adding negotiators would work through the night.
Officials late Sunday put the price tag of the ballooning rescue package at nearly $2 trillion. That does not include additional measures being taken by the Federal Reserve to shore up the economy.
The US National Guard has been deployed to three states to fight coronavirus as millions face stay at home orders
Central to the package is as much as $350 billion for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home. There is also a one-time rebate check of about $1,200 per person, or $3,000 for a family of four, as well as the extended unemployment benefits.
Hospitals, Mnuchin said, will get approximately $110 billion for the expected influx of sick patients.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
