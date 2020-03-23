WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate to vote on economic rescue package Monday

WASHINGTON – Top Trump administration officials and congressional leaders are to resume talks Monday after working through the night on the massive $2 trillion economic rescue plan.

Democrats had derailed the plan Sunday night, arguing it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin exited the Capitol just before midnight, struck an optimistic note: “We’re very close," he said, adding negotiators would work through the night.

Officials late Sunday put the price tag of the ballooning rescue package at nearly $2 trillion. That does not include additional measures being taken by the Federal Reserve to shore up the economy.

Central to the package is as much as $350 billion for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home. There is also a one-time rebate check of about $1,200 per person, or $3,000 for a family of four, as well as the extended unemployment benefits.

Hospitals, Mnuchin said, will get approximately $110 billion for the expected influx of sick patients.

