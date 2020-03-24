Cibolo resident tests positive for COVID-19
No known exposure to public, officials say
A Cibolo resident tested positive for the new coronavirus, Cibolo officials announced Monday.
Officials believe the individual was infected with the virus while traveling, and there is “no known exposure to the public while the individual was symptomatic,” according to the news release.
The individual is quarantining in their home, officials said.
Officials are conducting a contact tracing investigation and currently believe the risk of contracting the virus from this case is “low.”
Guadalupe County officials reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the third and fourth cases in the county.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
