Former Texas A&M basketball star dies after battling coronavirus

Former Texas A&M basketball star David Edwards has died of complications from the novel coronavirus, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Edwards’ former teammate Charles Henderson initially posted the news Monday on Facebook. A university official confirmed Edwards death to the Dallas newspaper.

"Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place,” Henderson wrote on Facebook.

“This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity.”

Edwards played for the Aggies in the early 90s and still holds the university’s single-season record for total assists with 265.

Edwards was named to the All-SWC team three times after he transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M.

Former Aggies assistant coach Frank Haith tweeted that Edwards died in his native New York.

“David Edwards who played for us at Texas A&M passed away in NYC from complications of COVID-19. David was a fierce competitor and a loyal teammate,” Haith tweeted.

“This situation is very real and impacts so many that we love. Continue to do your part as we fight this awful pandemic.”

Yesterday we got word of something no coach ever wants to hear about one of their players. David Edwards who played for us at Texas A&M passed away in NYC from complications of COVID-19. David was a fierce competitor and a loyal teammate. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MtQW8jK3pC — Frank Haith (@FrankHaithTulsa) March 24, 2020

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

