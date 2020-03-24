San Antonio Missions National Historical Park modifying operations

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the coronavirus, some changes are being made to promote social distancing at the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

As of Monday, the National Park Service ceased outdoor operations at the parks until further notice, according to a news release.

Special use permits will not be issued, trash will not be collected, restrooms will not be available and visitor services and information will not be provided at this time. All ranger-led tours and special public programs had already been canceled.

San Antonio residents ordered to stay at home except for crucial errands, businesses

The park grounds will remain open from sunrise to sunset, except for Mission San Jose, which will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Law enforcement rangers will remain onsite.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners ... is our number one priority,” the news release said.

Officials urge visitors to do their part when visiting the park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between groups; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching the eyes, nose, and mouth; and covering the mouth and nose coughing or sneezing and staying home if you feel sick.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: