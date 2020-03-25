KSAT 12 GMSA at 6, March 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, reporter Max Massey gives the details live on bipartisan agreement of the Stimulus Package that is expected to pass today.

More schools are being added to the list of extended closures including Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD.

Reporter Alicia Barrera was live with the latest numbers on the coronavirus pandemic in Bexar county and the latest death related to the virus.

Boerne police has issued a warning about potential scammers by taking personal or bank information.

And the food and drug administration is also warning people about fake COVID-19 at home test kits.

