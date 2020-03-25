KSAT 12 News at 5, March 24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott provides update on coronavirus crisis in Texas.

Bexar County commissioners approve more than $5 million worth of loans and grants to keep local small businesses afloat.

Staff at local hospitals asking for donations for protective gear for health care providers.

