KSAT12 News at 5, March 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump issuing a disaster declaration for the state of Texas.

Stay home, work safe orders have taken effect in the San Antonio area.

And, a Balconies Heights food distribution effort shut down by the police chief Wednesday.

