Personal protection equipment on its way to Texas, governor says

SAN ANTONIO – Staff at local hospitals have been asking for donations of protective gear for health care providers, and on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced those supplies are on the way.

Abbott praised the medical community and groups who have contributed personal protective equipment to doctors and nurses who treat patients infected with COVID-19. Next week, Texas should be getting more than 1 million masks per week, he said.

He said the Texas Department of Transportation has donated about 3,500 N95 masks.

Abbott also thanked Dr. Luis Rios, who donated 1,000 masks, 1,000 gloves and hundreds of gowns.

“To accelerate our ability to assemble and disperse all the supplies that are needed, we created a supply chain strike force so we can more rapidly address these needs,” Abbott said. “Yesterday, that strike force placed an order for more than $80 million worth of supplies. By the end of this week, the Texas Division of Emergency hManagement will be receiving about 100,000 masks per day.”

The governor encouraged people to donate or volunteer by going to www.texas.gov.

Locally, you can donate to UT Health at 7703 Floyd Curl Drive on Wednesday.

The staff is accepting professional, unused respiratory masks that are still in the packaging, medical gloves, eye protection goggles, face shields and thermometers.

