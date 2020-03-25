UHS processing COVID-19 samples in its lab, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – University Health System said it is now processing samples of COVID-19 in its lab with help from UT Health San Antonio partners.

The sample processing started Tuesday on a limited basis, officials said.

Samples processed at the University Health System lab will be for health care workers and patients of University Hospital.

Officials said the goal is to get health care workers who test negative back to work more quickly, and the sickest patients in the hospital will get their diagnosis sooner.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

