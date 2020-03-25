Watch medical expert explain coronavirus impact on Texans, search for vaccine Thursday at 8 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A medical expert will discuss how the novel coronavirus is affecting Texans during a Thursday event in Austin.

KSAT.com will livestream the conversation between Dr. Peter Hotez and the Texas Tribune in this article. The virtual event is expected to begin at 8 a.m. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back in a few minutes.

Hotez is a vaccine expert and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He will speak with the Texas Tribune’s Edgar Walters, who reports on health and human services.

Hotez and Walters will discuss which Texans are the most at risk during the outbreak and the pressure on scientists to develop a vaccine.

The event is held by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Community Health Choice and Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

