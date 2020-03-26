68ºF

3 men detained after NW Side shooting

Shooting called in just before 11 p.m. in 5400 block of Evers Rd.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Evers shooting image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been detained following a reported shooting overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was called in just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Evers Road.

According to police, there was a shootout between two vehicles, just before one took off and then had a flat tire.

The three unidentified men were taken into police custody.

Police said they are now waiting to see if someone shows up injured at a local hospital.

Police did not disclose a list of charges.

