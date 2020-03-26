WATCH LIVE: City Council votes on whether to extend ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order

SAN ANTONIO – City Council on Thursday is expected to vote on whether to extend the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

The order, which went into effect starting 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, lasts only a week unless City Council agrees to extend it. It is expected to run through April 9.

The city council meeting is scheduled to take place around 9 a.m. KSAT.com will livestream the event. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back in a few minutes.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff have directed non-essential businesses to close and directed residents to remain in their homes in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

A briefing on the COVID-19 situation from staff is also expected to take place Thursday as well.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

