KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Mar. 26

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • City leaders are anticipating the highest unemployment rate in years
  • Criminal court cases are being delayed amid the pandemic
  • 12 On Your Side: Staying protected while grocery shopping

