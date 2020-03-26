KSAT12 News Nightbeat, March 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Another death announced, 3 in less than a week. There are now 84 cases of COVID-19 in Bexar county.

Chiild abuse is predicted to rise as families are stuck at home.The C.E.O. of Child Safe tells KSAT how community members can help combat the abuse.

The city of San Marcos said they will have a stay at home order with a curfew.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.