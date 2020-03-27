5 blood drives scheduled in San Antonio as need for blood continues amid coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has planned five blood drives in the San Antonio area in an effort to prevent a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The blood drives will take place March 30-April 5 at large venues that allow social distancing, the organization said in a news release.

They will replace more than 100 drives that have been canceled at schools, churches, businesses and other organizations.

Blood donation is designated as an essential public health activity during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order issued this week. South Texas Blood & Tissue Center donor centers will also remain open during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

“This exemption allows donors and our staff to continue to assure lifesaving transfusions are always available for hospital patients, particularly now when the traditional method for scheduling blood drives is not available," Elizabeth Waltman, STB&TC chief operating officer, said in a news release.

Here are the upcoming drives:

Holiday Inn Stone Oak , 19280 Redland Road: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, March 30

The Garage at Pearl, 250 E. Grayson St.: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31

Pedrotti’s Ranch , 13715 FM 1560 N. in Helotes: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, April 1

Stevens High School gymnasium , 600 N. Ellison Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday-Friday, April 2-3

Cornerstone Central Campus, 711 Culebra Road: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, April 4-5

Those interested in donating blood must make an appointment by visiting southtexasblood.org/ or by calling 210-731-5590.

Donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card, a coupon for a free car wash and a choice of an e-gift card for websites like Grubhub, Amazon, Hulu and others.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

