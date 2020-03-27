Arnold Schwarzenegger says H-E-B’s response to pandemic is a ‘masterclass in preparation’

For the past week, iconic action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been sharing videos on Twitter or retweeting stories about people doing their part to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, Schwarzenegger took to the social media platform to give praise to H-E-B after a Texas Monthly profile highlighted how the San Antonio-based grocer has weathered the pandemic.

RELATED: ‘H-E-B for president:' Wide praise for grocer after Texas Monthly profile details preparations, response to COVID-19

He tweeted: “I know it can seem overwhelming and it can be easy to focus on the negative, so as I find them, I’m going to start sharing the stories of heroes who prepared, who stepped up to help their fellow Americans. They give me hope.”

Schwarzenegger followed that with a link to the Texas Monthly article, posting what he read about H-E-B “is a masterclass in preparation and being ready to support your community.”

I read this story in @TexasMonthly today about @HEB and it is a masterclass in preparation and being ready to support your community. https://t.co/boIJ9UfvqC — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 26, 2020

For his part, Schwarzenegger has teamed with TikTok and After School All-Stars, a program he funded as California’s governor, to help provide food and supplies to families and children impacted by COVID-19.

The “Governator” has also shared some fun videos of him at home with his ponies, Whiskey and Lulu, eating dinner with him at his dinner table. He’s urged everyone to stay safe and social distance for the time being.

After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020