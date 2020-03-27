‘Can I move?’ ‘When do I file taxes?’ ‘Can I go to work?’ Answers to your common questions
We have the answers to the latest SAQ questions sent in by you
San Antonio – We have been getting so many of your questions lately and we are trying our best to answer them all.
Here are the answers to five of the latest questions you have sent in.
I’m moving soon, can I still hire movers and move right now?
Since I’m home I’m working on projects around the house are places like Lowes and Home Depot open?
Yes, home improvement stores are open during this time. These stores are considered essential because they are providing supplies for infrastructure and development.
Read more about which businesses are deemed essential in Bexar County.
Has the tax filing deadline been extended?
Yes, the IRS has extended the deadline to on or before July 15, 2020. Read more about what the change in deadline means.
I am a landscape worker, my question is, can landscape workers still do their job?
At this time, yes landscapers can still work. Landscaping is listed under the essential business that provides home maintenance.
SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
If I go to the grocery store can my clothes carry the virus to my car or into my house?
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
