Cibolo restaurant provides free meals to those most impacted by coronavirus pandemic

CIBOLO, Texas – Mako’s on the Creek is allowing customers to donate free meals to first responders, service workers, and others out of work who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

With only 9 months in business, the restaurant was still working on establishing a figurative presence in Cibolo.

“And as soon as you feel like, you know, you’re getting some momentum and some consistency, bam! Coronavirus!” said manager, Mitch Peterson. “We’ve adapted pretty quickly.”

Peterson set up the “Pay it Forward” program.

"Basically anyone can say, OK, I want to donate “x” number of meals for $10 a piece,” Peterson said.

With the help of generous donations, 40 lunches and 40 dinners were donated to North East Medical Hospital staff on Thursday.

Service workers and first responders have also received free meals.

“There’s a woman that reached out to us, and yea... she is a substitute teacher and she was obviously out of work,” Peterson said.

People have already donated anywhere from 1 to 50 meals at a time. The need for more continues. Call 830-730-5947 to donate.