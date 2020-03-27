Legendary Houston rapper Scarface announces he tested positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON – Houston-area rapper Scarface brought bad news to his fans Thursday. He has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to KPRC.

The former Geto Boys member, whose real name is Brad Jordan, announced the news in an interview with fellow member Willie D on his YouTube channel, which sent a shockwave to fans tuning in.

“These past three weeks have been an ordeal, man,” said Jordan, “It’s the craziest (expletive) I have ever been in. I felt like I was gonna die, bro.”

Jordan reported he began to have pneumonia along with common symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. He also said he has nausea and diarrhea and later his kidneys began to fail.

That was when doctors told him he must quarantine.

Jordan said according to his doctor he could be a case of community spread. Jordan said in the video that he had not traveled in recent days.

In the video, he expressed that he hoped to spread the word to his fans to take care of themselves and to stay away from people as much as possible.

“You need to relay and convey that message to everybody, that this is not fake,” Jordan said.

Jordan is the second rapper in the Houston-area to test positive for the virus. Earlier this week, Slim Thug announced Tuesday that he was also tested positive.