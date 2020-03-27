New Braunfels couple donates flowers to assisted living facilities after postponing wedding due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Kristall Goytia and Jason Oswald were set to get married in Spring Branch on March 21, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans drastically.

“We received phone calls from pretty prominent people in our lives saying that they weren’t going to be able to travel for our wedding,” Goytia said.

Couple donates flowers to assisted living homes after their wedding was canceled due to coronavirus

The couple made the decision to delay their big day, but their wedding flowers had already been shipped. So they began to think of those who have been impacted the most during this time.

“March 20, the Friday before we were supposed to get married, we had put together 100 bouquets of hydrangeas and roses and some greenery. And, you know, I went around and we distributed them to the nursing homes,” Goytia said.

The couple donated their flowers to three assisted living facilities in Schertz. They couldn’t go inside the facilities to hand them flowers themselves, but they were surprised after the staff at Legacy at Forest Ridge in Schertz posted pictures online, Oswald said.

“It was an emotional turning point for us, because it really put into perspective that these elderly (people), they’re isolated. %hey’re in their rooms, not able to, you know, see their families, and they’re not able to interact with each other,” Goytia said.

The couple said this experience is one they will never forget.

“To see the pictures really brought tears to our eyes. And you know, we were both just overfilled with joy,” Goytia said.