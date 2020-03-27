SAISD to provide weekend meal and snack

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District announced Friday that they will begin offering a weekend breakfast meal and snack during the day’s meal pickup.

The meal consists of cereal, fruit, juice, milk and graham crackers, a press release said.

Families interested can visit one of the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Brackenridge Elementary School, 1214 Guadalupe Street

Graebner Elementary School, 530 Hoover Avenue

Food can be picked up at 29 campus curbside locations. See the full list below:

HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUSES

Brackenridge High School, 400 Eagleland Drive

Burbank High School, 1002 Edwards St.

Edison High School, 701 Santa Monica Drive

Fox Tech High School, 637 N. Main Ave.

Highlands High School, 3118 Elgin Ave.

Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St.

Jefferson High School, 723 Donaldson Ave.

Lanier High School, 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMPUSES

Harris Middle School, 325 Pruitt Ave.

Longfellow Middle School, 1130 E. Sunshine Drive

Lowell Middle School, 919 W Thompson Pl.

Rhodes Middle School, 3000 Tampico St.

Whittier Middle School, 2101 Edison Drive

ELEMENTARY AND ACADEMY CAMPUSES B

Barkley-Ruiz Elementary, 1111 S. Navidad St.

Beacon Hill Academy, 1411 W. Ashby Place

Bowden Academy, 515 Willow St.

JT Brackenridge Elementary, 1214 Guadalupe St.

Douglass Academy, 318 Martin L. King Drive

Gates Elementary, 510 Morningview Drive

Graebner Elementary, 530 Hoover Ave.

Hawthorne Academy - 115 W Josephine St.

Hirsch Elementary, 4826 Sea Breeze Drive

Japhet Academy, 314 Astor St.

Maverick Elementary, 107 Raleigh Pl.

Mission Academy, 9210 S. Presa St.

M.L. King Academy, 3501 Martin L. King Drive

Riverside Park Academy, 202 School St.

Schenck Elementary, 101 Kate Schenck Ave.

Young Women’s Leadership Academy: Primary, 401 Berkshire