St. Anthony Hotel downtown to close for up to 60 days

SAN ANTONIO – The historic St. Anthony Hotel in downtown San Antonio will temporarily close it’s doors, effective Friday, due to the ongoing cornavirus pandemic, a news release said.

"This crisis and the various travel and gathering restrictions that have been implemented in San Antonio and around the country has precipitated a sudden, profound decline of activity in our marketplace. As a result, we find ourselves forced to make the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations ...," the release said.

The hotel plans to reopen May 31.

The St. Anthony, which has been opened for 111 years, is the latest historic downtown hotel to close.

The Crockett Hotel on Thursday announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely as a result of a significant drop in visitation due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

