Victim uncooperative after being found shot in backside, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s who was shot in the backside late Thursday night was uncooperative with police and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 11:30 p.m. to the 930 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from Frio City Road after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital for his injury.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the shooting.

Police said a vague description about a vehicle was given, but they do not know if was accurate.

The investigation is ongoing.